Bronson Reed to Appear Live on Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com announced that Big Bronson Reed will be live on next week’s WWE Raw following his recent attach on Seth Rollins that took place during the Fatal 4-Way World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Match last Monday. You can read the full announcement below:

Bronson Reed will be live on Raw following his brutal attack last week ‘Big’ Bronson Reed will address the WWE Universe after ruthlessly assaulting Damian Priest, Sheamus and Seth “Freakin” Rollins during the Fatal 4-Way World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Match last week on Raw. Don’t miss a moment of the fallout, this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.

Monday Night Raw will be held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, November 11. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* Damian Priest and GUNTHER go face-to-fac

* Bronson Reed will be live on Raw