Bronson Reed Missed WWE Elimination Chamber Due To Birth of Child

Bronson Reed has revealed that he missed WWE Elimination Chamber for a very good reason: he became a father. Reed posted to Twitter on Saturday morning to note that he was set to be at the PPV in Australia but that he and his wife had their baby early.

Reed posted:

“FULL DISCLOSURE:

Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber

It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed.

But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I’m here for my family.

Thank you for all your support. To all my friends and family who have reached out.

To

@TripleH

for guiding me.

Now I’m not just BIG … I AM BIG, POPPA!”