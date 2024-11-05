Bronson Reed Says Paul Heyman Helped Him Create Mr. Nice Guy Persona

Bronson Reed recently did an interview with Fightful, where he reflected on his vignettes as “Mr. Nice Guy.” These videos aired in December 2022.

According to Reed, he worked closely with Paul Heyman on the videos.

“It was basically, it was based on myself, to a degree, but I was working with Paul Heyman, and he came up with the ‘Mr. Nice Guy’ tagline, and basically, it’s just, in my life, I’m the good guy. I always say that. I’m a dad now, I’m a loving husband, I do everything I can to be a nice guy, but when it comes to being in the ring, I have to be a killer. So that’s sort of what that character is based on. It’s almost based on a hitman for hire. You see these hitmen in their everyday lives. They’re normal guys with families and stuff. They just happen to go kill people at night [laughs]. So that’s ‘Mr. Nice Guy.'”