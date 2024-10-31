Bronson Reed had a rivalry with Gunther outside of WWE, and he would love to revisit it if he gets a chance. The WWE star recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his favorite current WWE title belt: “I’m a sucker for the old school eagle attitude era Stone Cold belt, the one that he had, the big eagle. That or the undisputed championship that came in 2002, those two are my favorite championships. If I was to choose now, I’d probably say the one that Gunther holds, which is the World Heavyweight Championship. I just like the aesthetic of it, it looks like more old school and the championships of the past, they’re the ones that I like.”

On his history with Gunther: “Yeah, people don’t know that. There’s only one other guy that I’ve wrestled as much on different continents as [Gunther]. We wrestled each other in Australia, USA, Germany, and England. I’d like to do it again. I’ve always wanted to wrestle Gunther in Japan, I think that’d be a match for Japan. It hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will. On television, I’m sure we’re gonna cross paths again as well, it’s just right time right place. I think he’s going to be one of those guys, I don’t see anyone beating him for that championship for a long time, just like the Intercontinental Championship. I got plenty of time to get to that moment.”