Brooke Hogan Announces Birth of Twins

Brooke Hogan and her husband have welcomed two new members to their family with the birth of twins. The TNA alumna and Hulk Hogan’s daughter posted to Instagram to reveal the news, writing:

“So… just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties. Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy

Born Jan 15, 2025 Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good.”

These are the first children for Hogan and her husband Steven Oleksy.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!