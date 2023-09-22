Brooklyn Barlow Announces She’s Gone From WWE

Brooklyn Barlow is the latest to announce her exit from WWE. The NXT roster member posted to her Instagram Stores to announce that she’s no longer with the company.

Her post read:

“As of today, I am no longer with NXT. Grateful to have experienced the WWE universe and everything that comes along with it. ‘The two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out WHY.’ Thank you.”

Barlow joined WWE following a tryout at WWE SummerSlam in 2021. She made her TV debut on the March 8th, 2022 episode of NXT Level Up and most recently competed on the August 18th episode of that show in a loss to Dani Palmer. Her sole match on regular NXT TV was as a participant in the NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal back in June.

WWE released a number of talent from their contracts on Thursday including Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, Mace, Mansoor, Dabba-Kato, Emma, Elias, Riddick Moss and others.