Brooks Jensen Makes Return On WWE EVOLVE, Attacks Jackson Drake

Brooks Jensen made his return to WWE TV on EVOLVE by attacking Jackson Drake. Wednesday night’s episode saw Jensen make his debut on the brand by attacking EVOLVE Champion after the latter defended his title against Lince Dorado.

Jensen laid out Drake and then held up the EVOLVE Title before tossing the title down on Drake.

Jensen last appeared on WWE TV when he was kicked out of The Culling by Izzi Dame on the June 3rd episode of NXT.