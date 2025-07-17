wrestling / News
Brooks Jensen Makes Return On WWE EVOLVE, Attacks Jackson Drake
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
Brooks Jensen made his return to WWE TV on EVOLVE by attacking Jackson Drake. Wednesday night’s episode saw Jensen make his debut on the brand by attacking EVOLVE Champion after the latter defended his title against Lince Dorado.
Jensen laid out Drake and then held up the EVOLVE Title before tossing the title down on Drake.
Jensen last appeared on WWE TV when he was kicked out of The Culling by Izzi Dame on the June 3rd episode of NXT.
BROOKS JENSON HAS ARRIVED ON #WWEEVOLVE AND ATTACKED THE CHAM JACKSON DRAKE pic.twitter.com/phsO3wn6Ut
— Sonya Bayley 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) July 17, 2025
