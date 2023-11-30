Bruce Prichard Says He Was a Homophobe Before Meeting Pat Patterson

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard admitted that he was homophobic before he met the late Pat Patterson, which helped him overcome his prejudice.

He said: “I was homophobic until I met Pat Patterson. It was coming from a place of fear and ignorance on my part. Never being educated, never knowing anyone to know that, ‘Well, wait a minute. They’re just people, they have a different preference than you. Some like Coke, some like Pepsi.’ When it gets down to it, that’s kind of what it is, guys. Pat was proactive about it and went to Roy [Shire, AWA founder] and says, ‘You’re gonna hear a lot of things about me, I’m gonna tell you straight up, I’m gay. I have a friend of mine [Louie Dondero] that lives with me … If you have a problem with that, I’ll leave tonight.’ Pat and Louie helped me with that so much. They made everything so normal.“