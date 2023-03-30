Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Hasn’t Given Any Creative Input Since Returning

While Vince McMahon returned to WWE in January, he has yet to give any creative input according to Bruce Prichard. Prichard appeared on The Press Box for a recent interview and was asked whether McMahon, who is back as Chairman of the Board overseeing the company’s potential sale and media rights negotiations, has provided any input on a creative level.

“He hasn’t yet,” Prichard said (per Fightful). “He made it to one TV and really had nothing to say other than, ‘great show, thank you guys.’ In that regard, he is busy working on the business end of things and has given us free rein on the creative end of things to handle it. I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far.”

Prichard is referring to the March 6th episode of Raw in Boston, which McMahon was reportedly backstage for.