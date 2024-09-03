Bruce Prichard Discusses Sgt. Slaughter’s Impact on Wrestling

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about the impact Sgt. Slaughter had on wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Bruce Prichard on Sgt. Slaughter and Jimmy Snuka being WWE stars before Hulk Hogan’s arrival: “Two of the biggest stars in the business period, not just New York. Jimmy Snuka and Sgt. Slaughter were two of the biggest babyfaces anywhere in the world. Andre [The Giant] in there as well, but Jimmy and Sarge were — good God, man. And arguably, I think Sarge had the most mass appeal, along with Andre.”

On Slaughter’s impact on wrestling: “When you go back, those in the Carolinas, those in early WWE, he was the worst bad guy. He was despised, but I think he was also one of the most — and arguably at one time, the most — loved character in the history of the business. And his legacy will live on as being an incredible performer.

“And the only thing that I would say is that where people are robbed is not having the opportunity to ever get to know Robert Remus. And I’m lucky that I had that relationship and I was able to get to know Sgt. Slaughter and Bob Remus, the man. His sense of humor is different but great. He’s a wonderful man, and I think that his talent is going to etch him in the minds of every true fan that ever studied the business and watched it, because he was the epitome of heel and the epitome of babyface.”

