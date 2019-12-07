Bruce Prichard Discusses The Backstage Animosity Between Undertaker & Hulk Hogan Following Survivor Series 1991, What Caused It

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the long-rumored backstage heat between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. On the podcast, they went over the history between the two, with the Undertaker beating Hulk Hogan to win the WWE Title at Survivor Series 1991 with help from Ric Flair (becoming just the second guy at the time in WWE to beat Hogan, the other being the Ultimate Warrior). Hogan reportedly suffered a jammed neck after taking a Tombstone on a chair from the Undertaker, and the rumor has been that Hogan never saw eye-to-eye with ‘Taker after this. ‘Taker reportedly believed that Hogan was not injured in the match (Hogan’s head never came close to hitting the chair) and instead was trying to take away from his big moment. Hogan would regain the WWE Title from Undertaker just a few days later at the This Tuesday in Texas PPV. Highlights are below.

On Undertaker allegedly injuring Hogan during their Survivor Series 1991 match: “I heard all that and I watched it back, several times, and it looked like that ‘Taker could have probably gotten run over by a mack truck and he had such a tight hold of Hogan that there was nothing that was going to happen to Hulk. Is what it is.”

“I think knowing ‘Taker, he would never, ever intentionally hurt anybody and certainly he was going to be extra careful that night with Hulk Hogan and it looked good to me.”

On if Undertaker had real animosity to Hulk Hogan backstage: “Yeah, definitely. Yeah, I think he did. I think that to him, this is the biggest moment of his career and, yes, he did.”

On if Hogan was trying to take away from Undertaker’s big moment by claiming Undertaker injured him: “I don’t think Hulk was shitting on his moment, I just think whatever happened happened, and again, not being there, I’ve never talked to Hulk about it.”

On if Hogan claiming he was injured by Undertaker hurt ‘Taker’s reputation: “I don’t believe that there was. I really and truly don’t believe that anybody thought that he was dangerous in any way, shape, or form.”

On if Vince McMahon admonished Undertaker after the match: “Nope, not at all. They watched it, best of my knowledge, they watched it back and went, ‘OK, let’s go find out what happened.’ But I don’t think that anybody thought that ‘Taker was dangerous by any stretch of the imagination.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.