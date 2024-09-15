Bryan Danielson Recalls His Excitement for His AEW Debut

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed the emotions he felt heading into his AEW debut in 2021 at AEW All Out in September of that year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bryan Danielson on how he felt for his AEW debut in 2021: “I was just excited, the energy. The weird part was, I was stuck in a trailer watching the whole show on a TV, and that’s not how I like to watch my wrestling shows when I’m there live. Like, as much as I can, I like to see it, because being there live is always something special, I like to peek through the curtain.”

On how excited he felt: “As soon as I went into the arena, and then I see some of my friends on the way there, so that’s super cool. Then the match is coming to a close and you can see it’s like, ‘Okay, it’s almost my time.’ It was just exciting.”

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship last month at AEW All In 2024, beating Swerve Strickland. He’s scheduled to face his old rival, Nigel McGuinness, in a non-title match on September 25 at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2025. The event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.