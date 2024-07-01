wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Beats Shingo Takagi In Owen Hart Cup Match At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door
Bryan Danielson is moving on in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after picking up a hard fought win over Shingo Takagi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Danielson defeated the NJPW star to move onto the semifinals of the tournament on Sunday’s PPV, getting the victory with an armbreaker.
Danielson will face Pac in the semifinals of the tournament, with the winner going onto the finals that take place on the July 10th episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner of the tournament gets an AEW World Championship match at All In.
Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.
