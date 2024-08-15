– During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about his upcoming title challenge against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: London 2024. Danielson expressed his hope that he enjoys the match as the one he had with Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Danielson on his match with Swerve Strickland: “One of my favorite moments in wrestling was when I got to wrestle Kofi [Kingston] at WrestleMania 35. It was the match, it was the atmosphere, so I’m hoping for a match that I enjoy at least as much as that one, an atmosphere like that.”

On suffering a concussion during the match and wha the remembers: “One of the things that I’ll never forget, and I got concussed in that match, is coming to the back and you’re holding Birdie, and Birdie reaches out to me, and she just wants a big hug right? That will be etched in my brain forever. So when I think of things, it’s this idea of ‘Okay, creating a memory that I’ll remember forever, but maybe my kids will remember forever too.'”

Kofi Kingston defeated Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship will take place at AEW All In: London on Sunday, August 25. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.