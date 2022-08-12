BT Sports Unlikely To Air AEW After Warner Bros. Discovery Takeover

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with Warner Bros. Discovery likely to take over BT Sports in the UK, it’s unlikely they will air AEW on the network. WBD currently has a broadcast deal with AEW to air TV shows on TNT and TBS. They may be unable to do so on BT Sports due to WWE’s contract with them.

In most (possibly all) of WWE’s TV contracts, WWE includes a stipulation that the station is not allowed to broadcast any other wrestling promotion on their network. A source that is involved in negotiation those kinds of deals confirmed that WWE insists on that stipulation when signing new TV contracts.