Buddy Matthews and Phillip Five Skulls Named as Last Two Entrants for PWG BOLA 2022

December 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Buddy Matthews

– Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has named the final two entrants for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. The final two entrants are former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (aka Murphy) and Phillip Five Skulls. The 16 competitors now set for the tournament are as follows:

* JONAH
* Alex Shelley
* Kevin Blackwood
* Lio Rush
* Black Taurus
* Daniel Garcia
* Jack Cartwheel
* Bandido
* Lee Moriarty
* Davey Richards
* Aramis
* Jonathan Gresham
* JD Drake
* Rey Horus
* Phillip Five Skulls
* Buddy Matthews

The identity of Phillip Five Skulls is not yet known. The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will take place on January 29-30 in Los Angeles, California.

