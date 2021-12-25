wrestling / News
Buddy Matthews and Phillip Five Skulls Named as Last Two Entrants for PWG BOLA 2022
– Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has named the final two entrants for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. The final two entrants are former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (aka Murphy) and Phillip Five Skulls. The 16 competitors now set for the tournament are as follows:
* JONAH
* Alex Shelley
* Kevin Blackwood
* Lio Rush
* Black Taurus
* Daniel Garcia
* Jack Cartwheel
* Bandido
* Lee Moriarty
* Davey Richards
* Aramis
* Jonathan Gresham
* JD Drake
* Rey Horus
* Phillip Five Skulls
* Buddy Matthews
The identity of Phillip Five Skulls is not yet known. The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will take place on January 29-30 in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Five Skulls is the fifteenth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 25, 2021
Buddy Matthews is the sixteenth and final entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 25, 2021
