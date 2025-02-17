wrestling

Buddy Matthews Suffered Injury At AEW Grand Slam Australia

February 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Buddy Matthews AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Buddy Matthews suffered an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam Australia this past weekend during his match with Kazuchika Okada. Matthews confirmed that he was hurt when he posted photos with Rhea Ripley to Instagram, one of which featured him on a crutch.

He wrote: “Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!

According to F4WOnline, Matthews rolled his ankle during his entrance.

