Bull Nakano Thinks Giulia Should Go To WWE, Says It Will Broaden Her Horizons

Bull Nakano likes the idea of Giulia signing with WWE, noting that it will do big things for the STARDOM star’s career. Giulia has seemingly confirmed reports that she will leave STARDOM at the end of March and she is believed to be likely heading to WWE. Nakano, who is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, was asked by Tokyo Sports about the reports and said that Giulia would get a chance to broaden her horizons.

“[She] should definitely go,” Nakano said. “The world will definitely expand. I think it will broaden [her] horizons as a wrestler if you see that there are different types of pro wrestling.”

Nakano added, “If WWE wants to see [her] active in Japan, I think they’ll use [her] in a good way.”

There is no confirmation at this time that Giulia is headed toward WWE, though reports have noted she is expected to do so.