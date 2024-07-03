Bully Ray On What He Wants Britt Baker to Do In AEW After Return

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray detailed what he wants Britt Baker to do when she makes her return promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Baker came back from a long hiatus at Forbidden Door this past Sunday. She is scheduled to speak tonight. Here are highlights:

On what Baker should do tonight: “I would have Britt Baker tell Mercedes, ‘You know what, Mercedes? Hold on. I’m going to go hang out with the people that actually mean something to me in this place.’ I would have Britt Baker jump the guard rail and go cut her promo in the middle of the people.”

On using Mone’s comments about eventually going back to WWE: “That is a grenade. All Britt has to say [is], ‘AEW fans, if you don’t believe me, this is what she said. She is eventually going to turn her back on all of us, and when she does, I’ll still be here like I was from day one.’ There’s your babyface.”

On why comments like that make Mone hard to cheer for in AEW: “If you were a wrestler from WCW or the WWF and you stepped foot in the ECW Arena, you were in a warzone and you should tread lightly. If you were to ever cut a promo in the ECW Arena or did an interview that said, ‘One day, I’m going to be back in the WWE,’ the ECW fanbase would’ve … spit on you, turned their back on you, would’ve done anything and everything to make sure you failed.”

On trying to make Baker heel: “If [Baker] comes out and tries to cut a heel promo, unless she were to cut the greatest heel promo of all time in which she could turn the people around and get [them] to hate her, I don’t think it’s very productive.”