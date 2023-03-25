Bully Ray Cheats His Way To Win Over Tommy Dreamer at Impact Sacrifice, Scott D’Amore Returns

Bully Ray beat Tommy Dreamer in a Busted Open match at Impact Sacrifice with help from his stooges, but was shocked by Scott D’Amore’s return. Tonight’s Impact! Plus show saw Ray defeat Dreamer in which turned out to be a First Blood match when the Good Hands got involved. Ray had been busted open already but the referee was down, and John Skyler helped him wipe the blood away before they busted open Dreamer. The ref saw Dreamer first and called the match in Ray’s favor.

After the match, the three assaulted Dreamer until NHL player Darren McCarty, who had an altercation with Ray during the match, jumped the guardrail. He entered the ring and brawlled with Bully but the Good Hands attacked and McCarty was sent through a table. After that, D’Amore came out for his first appearance since Bully put him on the shelf and called down several Impact stars including Joe Hendry, Rhino, Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, and Heath. Bully Ray cleared the ring and one of the Good hands tried to attack D’Amore, but D’Amore caught him with a Canadian Destroyer.