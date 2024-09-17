Bully Ray Says CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Has To Deliver At WWE Bad Blood

Bully Ray expects to see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre deliver what Punk promised at WWE Bad Blood. Last night’s Raw saw Punk cut a promo in which he said he was prepared for this to be the final match of his career and promised that he would make McIntyre bleed. Bully spoke about his expectations for the bout on the latest Busted Open Radio, noting that he expects them to live up to the PPV’s name.

“The name of the PLE is Bad Blood,” Bully said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It’s a Hell in a Cell match and the babyface guaranteed us that there would be blood. You gotta kind of have deliver on this … when it comes to this cell match between Drew and Punk, I hope it just comes down to the two men and their fists and the cage, the cell as the gimmick. Okay fine, if there’s a table under the ring, okay.

He continued, “If there’s maybe a weapon, maybe like a call back like a strap since they just had a Strap Match or something, I could tolerate that. But I don’t want to see personally as a fan, I don’t want to see a bunch of gimmicks pulled out from under the ring. Don’t pull out a toolbox. I hate that f**king tool box.”

McIntyre said in a post on Instagram after Raw, “I can make you a promise too. One of us is not walking out of Hell in a Cell.”