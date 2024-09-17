CM Punk Vows To Make Drew McIntyre Bleed At Bad Blood In, McIntyre Responds

CM Punk opened up this week’s WWE Raw with a vow to make Drew McIntyre bleed when they meet in Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. Punk appeared in the opening segment of Monday’s show in which he cut a promo talking about how he and McIntyre are mortal enemies and that Hell in a Cell is the only way to end this feud.

Punk said that he has been overly stubborn and should have stopped chasing McIntyre weeks ago, then said that both his sister and wife have asked him not to do the Hell in a Cell match as he doesn’t have one in him. He then talked about why he’s moving ahead and vowed to make McIntyre bleed, noting he’s prepared to die but if that’s the end then so be it. He finally sent a message to McIntyre, saying that he would see him in hell.

McIntyre, who is not at Raw, posted a video reacting to the video that you can see below: