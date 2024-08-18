Bully Ray Explains How AEW Should Book Kamille

– On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated how AEW is booking Kamille. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how AEW should book the former NWA Women’s World Champion: “If anybody in AEW wants to know how to treat Kamille, whether that’s [AEW President] Tony Khan, agents and producers, anybody in creative, fellow wrestlers, if anybody in AEW needs to know how to treat this woman, just look up this one name, Chyna. Treat Kamille like Chyna. Treat Kamille like the WWE back in the day treated Chyna and you will have your own version of Chyna. The same way AEW had their own version of Goldberg in Wardlow, but that didn’t go so great. Hopefully it’s going to go better for Kamille.”

His thoughts on how she backed down from Hikaru Shida: “You should not be backing up from anybody. You’re a badass bodyguard. You’re not a chickens*** bodyguard. You’re not a chickens*** heel. Nobody at this juncture, and I mean nobody, should be backing Kamille up. Kamille should only be backing up when the time is absolutely right for the absolute right talent, and it’s not Hikaru Shida.”