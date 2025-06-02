Bully Ray Says ‘Now Is The Time’ For AEW To ‘Strike Again’

AEW fans have noted that their company has been on an upswing in recent weeks and Bully Ray seems to agree. During the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said that due to a lull in the overall wrestling business, he believes the time is right for AEW to gain more popularity.

He said: “Last week, or the week before, I said to LaGreca ‘Now is the time for AEW.’ There is a little bit of a lull going across the wrestling business. If AEW is going to strike again, if AEW is going to take steps forward, listen, they’re not giving WWE competition, so get that out of your heads. But if they’re going to get back to any semblance of what they were, now is the time. And I thought this was a really strong promo. And if I’m AEW, I’m isolating this moment in time and throwing it on social media. I’m replaying it. I’m replaying Ospreay saying ‘People are starting to believe in us again, and it’s because of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.’ Create an entire package around that moment. Tell the people who to believe in, because Will Ospreay did that for Adam Page tonight.“