Bully Ray Praises WWE’s Handling of Bronson Reed on Raw

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the booking of Bronson Reed on Raw and how he’s becoming more interested in Reed by the week. Earlier this week, Reed’s match with Braun Strowman on Raw devolved into a brawl that made its way into the parking lot outside the arena. Reed then jumped off of a concrete wall onto Strowman, who was laying on the roof of a car. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Bronson Reed: “Every single week Bronson goes out there, they take a step forward with him. I’m more interested in him. They’re getting him over. You can decide how you feel about it.”

On Reed’s Tsunami on Braun Strowman on the roof of a car: “All you remember is Bronson Reed standing on top of that brick wall, Braun Strowman laid on top of that Cadillac, and Bronson splashing him on the top of the car. Spectacular final move. It doesn’t have to be WrestleMania to have a WrestleMania moment. They had a Raw moment.”

You can watch a video of Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman’s brawl from Raw below: