Bully Ray Credits Sabu With ‘Making Tables Famous’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray credited Sabu for his innovative style, noting that it was Sabu, not the Dudleys, that made tables ‘famous’ in wrestling. Sabu passed away this past weekend at the age of 60.

Bully said: “I had said from day one — and I had mentioned yesterday on social media — when it has come to tables, myself and D-Von did not invent using tables. The guy that made tables famous is Sabu. In 1993, I was wrestling my second or third match at a hotel in New York, at a hotel ballroom, and some guy named Sabu was in the main event, and I don’t remember the finish of the match, I was all the way at the back of the ballroom watching, but I remember this guy going to the top rope and doing a moonsault after the match was over through a table. Sabu is the guy … yes, we talk about Terry Funk and Ric Flair and the piledriver, but Sabu is the guy who truly introduced the use of tables into pro wrestling.“