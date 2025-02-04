– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on Charlotte Flair winning the 2025 women’s Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Bully Ray slammed the backlash Flair has been receiving from the IWC over the win and praised Flair. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the hate Charlotte Flair is getting: “The Charlotte hate is complete bulls***. You want to hate the Yankees? Fine. They’re f***ing better than you. You want to hate the Cowboys? Fine. They’re better than you. Hate me all you want. I’m better than you. Hate Charlotte all you want, she’s better than you, and she’s better than any other woman there. End of story.”

On what she wants to see from Charlotte: “To me, Charlotte, be all, end all. The number two to me? I’d like to see more for her is Bianca [Bianca Belair]. Charlotte and Bianca, more of them.”

Flair returned at the Royal Rumble last Saturday following a lengthy injury layoff that kept her out for the entirety of 2025. She became the first Superstar in WWE history to win the women’s Royal Rumble twice. With the victory, she will now go on to face a women’s world champion of her choosing at WrestleMania 41 later this April in Las Vegas.