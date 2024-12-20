Bully Ray Doesn’t Understand Why Toni Storm Had Return Match on AEW Rampage

Bully Ray says he finds himself confused by some of Tony Khan’s decisions, such as having Toni Storm work her return match for AEW on Rampage. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on Busted Open Radio about Storm, who returned on last week’s Dynamite, competing in her first match back on last week’s Rampage. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Storm’s return match taking place on Rampage: “I get so many tweets asking me, ‘Bubba, why are they doing this?’ I don’t know. I don’t have the answers to these questions because I don’t understand — I don’t get the mentality.”

On not getting why Khan makes some of the decisions he does: “We will never understand the way Tony goes about things because of the way we were brought up in the wrestling business. It doesn’t make sense to us; it’s not logical. But, in order to under Tony, you have to think illogically. Illogically to us because when he does, makes logical sense to him and the way his brain works. It doesn’t make sense to us.”