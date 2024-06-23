wrestling / News

Burning Heart Liverpool Results 6.21.24: Trent Seven Faces Mark Haskins, More

June 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Burning Heart Liverpool 6-21-24 Image Credit: Burning Heart Pro Wrestling

Burning Heart Pro Wrestling held their latest show on Friday in Liverpool, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch:

* Joe Hendry def. Jack Critchlow

* Leon Slater def. Connor Mills

* Six Way Scramble Match: MVK def. Isaac North, Luke Jacobs, Ravie Davie, RPD, and Scott Oberman

* Dani Luna def. Lizzy Evo

* Grizzled Young Veterans def. SAnitY

* No Disqualification Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Sam Gradwell

* Robbie X & Zachary Wentz def. Lykos Gym

* Trent Seven def. Mark Haskins

