Burning Heart Liverpool Results 6.21.24: Trent Seven Faces Mark Haskins, More
Burning Heart Pro Wrestling held their latest show on Friday in Liverpool, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Cagematch:
* Joe Hendry def. Jack Critchlow
* Leon Slater def. Connor Mills
* Six Way Scramble Match: MVK def. Isaac North, Luke Jacobs, Ravie Davie, RPD, and Scott Oberman
* Dani Luna def. Lizzy Evo
* Grizzled Young Veterans def. SAnitY
* No Disqualification Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Sam Gradwell
* Robbie X & Zachary Wentz def. Lykos Gym
* Trent Seven def. Mark Haskins
A couple of my fav pics I took at @burningheartpw last night . pic.twitter.com/ZxzqL4c1D5
— Graham Williams (@Graham_2011) June 22, 2024
Can’t seem to get @joehendry’s song out my head. I don’t know if I really enjoy it or hate it 😂🙈 @LpoolOlympia @burningheartpw 🙈😂👀 pic.twitter.com/sV34PoOo4O
— Back 2 Wrestling (@Back2Wrestling) June 22, 2024
Had better Fridays…@burningheartpw @RickeyShanePage pic.twitter.com/aZGkFXrlyH
— Sam Gradwell (@sam_gradwell) June 21, 2024