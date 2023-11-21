Bushiroad Owner Says ‘Unreasonable Schedule’ At Fault For STARDOM Injuries

The owner of Bushiroad has cited an “unreasonable schedule” as the cause of the recent spate of STARDOM injuries. The women’s promotion has been dealing with a number of injuries, which has caused the World of STARDOM and Goddesses of STARDOM Championships to be vacated. Takaaki Kidani, the owner of Bushiroad who in turn own STARDOM, spoke with Tokyo Sports and said that their busy schedule has caused the rise in injuries to talent.

“The reason for the increase in injuries at Stardom is because of the unreasonable schedule,” Kidani said. “Next year, we will not hold big shows in the middle of the leagues.

Tam Nakano vacated the World of STARDOM Championship on Monday due to injury, while Natsupoi and Saori Anou were forced to vacate the Goddesses of STARDOM Titles after Natsupoi suffered a cervical hernia.