Note On Buyrate, Merchandise Revenue For AEW All In: Texas

A new report has an update on the buyrate and merchandise numbers for AEW All In: Texas. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show is currently estimated to have done a buyrate of 175,000. That would make the show the fourth biggest in AEW history behind only All Out 2021, AEW All In 2023, and AEW Revolution 2024.

The report notes that streaming figures were up over 40% from AEW Double or Nothing, in part due to promoting Prime Video as the place to buy the show. Amazon offered a $10 credit to anyone in the US who bought the show there.

All In: Texas reportedly did $725,000 in merchandise, which would make for the largest merch numbers of a non-WWE show in the US or Canada even if you adjust for inflation.