Cain Velasquez On Working With Rey Mysterio, Being Part of Brock Lesnar’s ‘Territory’ in WWE

– Speaking with Cultaholic at WWE’s BT Sport celebration, Cain Velasquez talked about working with both Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar since joining WWE. Mysterio and Lesnar were both big parts of Velasquez’s debut; he’s worked a lot with Mysterio and faced Lesnar in his WWE debut at last year’s Crown Jewel in a quick loss.

Velasquez discussed how it’s been “different” working with Lesnar in a place Lesnar feels more comfortable than him in WWE, as opposed to when they faced off in the UFC. Highlights and the full video are below:

On working with Rey Mysterio: “Oh, it’s been awesome. Having someone like Rey who, right off the bat we hit it off. He’s just a great person just generally. But for me being able to talk to him and get feedback, get tips, he’s one of the great ones. So for me, I’m just blessed that I got the opportunity to do that and have been doing that. So yeah, every time I get to be with him, and like talk with him and just shoot the s**t has been great.”

On working with Brock Lesnar: “It’s been different, it’s been different. Because this is obviously his territory. He’s been the champion here for a while. He knows the ins and outs of pro wrestling and me, I know the fight world, this is something that I’m getting used to a lot of. The more I do it, the better I’m going to get. The more that I’m here, it favors me a lot more. Because then I get to learn a lot of the pro wrestling, I get to include that into what I normally do as far as fighting, as far as my style. So I can’t wait for the next matches that we have.”

