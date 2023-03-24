wrestling / News
Calvin Tankman Added To MLW Battle RIOT V
Calvin Tankman is set to join the 40-man match at MLW Battle RIOT V. MLW announced on Friday that the former MLW World Tag Team Champion is joining the match on the April 8th card. Tankman joins a field that also includes Jacob Fatu, John Hennigan, Raven, Willie Mack, Alex Kane, Rickey Shane Page, Shigehiro Irie, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, Lance Anoa’i, Sam Adonis, Mr. Thomas, 1 Called Manders, and Jimmy Lloyd.
The full announcement reads:
Calvin Tankman enters Battle RIOT V
MLW returns to Philly April 8
Major League Wrestling today announced Calvin Tankman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
Tipping the scales at 355 pounds, Calvin Tankman is all about that super heavyweight hustle.
Tankman wants the money, the championships, the respect… and will get it by any means.
A hybrid wrestler, Tankman fuses power wrestling, brawling and high flying into a super-sized package.
A one-man rampage, Tankman is known to steamroll over competition using his brute force, spectacular versatility and explosiveness to dominate his victims.
THE CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1
40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.
Battle RIOT entrants:
Jacob Fatu
John Hennigan
Raven
Willie Mack
Alex Kane
Rickey Shane Page
Shigehiro Irie
Mance Warner
Matthew Justice
Calvin Tankman
Lance Anoa’i
Sam Adonis
Mr. Thomas
1 Called Manders
Jimmy Lloyd
More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
