Calvin Tankman Added To MLW Battle RIOT V

Calvin Tankman is set to join the 40-man match at MLW Battle RIOT V. MLW announced on Friday that the former MLW World Tag Team Champion is joining the match on the April 8th card.

Calvin Tankman enters Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

Major League Wrestling today announced Calvin Tankman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Tipping the scales at 355 pounds, Calvin Tankman is all about that super heavyweight hustle.

Tankman wants the money, the championships, the respect… and will get it by any means.

A hybrid wrestler, Tankman fuses power wrestling, brawling and high flying into a super-sized package.

A one-man rampage, Tankman is known to steamroll over competition using his brute force, spectacular versatility and explosiveness to dominate his victims.

THE CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Calvin Tankman

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.