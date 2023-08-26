wrestling / News

Calvin Tankman Reportedly Leaving MLW At The End of the Month

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that former MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman will leave the company soon, likely at the end of the month. His contract is said to expire on September 1, although some sources say it might be up already.

He originally signed with MLW in June 2020 before debuting in November of that same year. His last match was at Never Say Never, a loss to National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

