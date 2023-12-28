Calvin Tankman On His Reaction To DPW World Title Win

Calvin Tankman has sounded off about winning the DEADLOCK Pro world title. Tankman garnered gold at the organizations’s December 10th show, besting Colby Corino for the vacant strap. Tankman is regarded as a Deadlock original having been with the outfit since their inception in 2021.

While chatting with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview, Calvin Tankman addressed the big moment. You can check out some of the highlights below (per Fightful)

His pronounced rise in the DPW hierarchy: “A culmination of a lot of work, man. I’ve been there since day one, I’d like to think of myself as one of the stars, the fans call me the gatekeeper. But now the gatekeeper has become the standard. I think it’s been that way for a while, I just needed to go through with it.”

What it felt like when the three count happened: “It’s always a shock. Not shock as in I didn’t think I could do it, but as a wrestler, you’re always thinking, ‘If they kick out of this, I’ll go to this next.’ When the three count happens, it’s like, oh wait, they didn’t kick out of this one? [laughs] Then the explosion of emotion hits after it sets in.”