Cameron Grimes Explains What He Learned During His Time in WWE NXT

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Cameron Grimes spoke about what he learned during his time on the WWE NXT roster, where he spent four years. He went to the main roster last year and was released from the company earlier this month. Here are highlights:

On his time in NXT: “Ultimately just learning how to become a professional. You know this is my 16th year as a professional wrestler, so like I’ve learned how to do the moves, I’ve learned how to do all that, but what WWE teaches you the best is how to be a professional. You’re around so many people that are, let’s just say millionaires … you learn how to move differently, you learn how to conduct yourself differently.”

On his plans going forward: “I just want to work, at the end of the day I just want to work and everything will kind of fall in after that … before coming to WWE, I was one of the guys that would have hour long matches, I just loved it, I just loved to work. In the past probably four years in WWE, I probably had a total of 20 minutes of match you know what I mean? So like, I’m just excited to go out there and do it, that’s really all it is, I just want to work.”