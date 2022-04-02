wrestling / News
Cameron Grimes Takes His Title Dreams to the Moon, Wins NA Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– Cameron Grimes fulfilled his dream to become a WWE NXT champion. He won the 6-Man Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. Earlier on, Grimes dedicated the match to his father in a promo and said it was his last chance to become a champion in NXT. The other competitors in the matchup included former champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa.
This is Cameron Grimes’ first run as North American champion in WWE NXT. Carmelo Hayes’ run as champion now ends at 172 days. He won the title last October. The title was later unified with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship during his run as champion.
You can view some clips and highlights from the Ladder Match below. Also, you can follow along with our live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 here.
.@EscobarWWE was built for this moment.
The NXT North American Title is up for grabs in a Ladder Match NEXT at #WWENXT #StandAndDeliver!
🦚 https://t.co/H2XIEfKEOO
🌎 https://t.co/zKeDz2v8dH pic.twitter.com/TQsOzNw3kW
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
Is @CGrimesWWE headed TO THE MOON?!?!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver starts RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/yrRJTpQ33K
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@Carmelo_WWE is READY to set the tone for #WrestleMania Weekend!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/euLiSATQDh
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@EscobarWWE takes flight!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/kVxKK5LL4I
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@GraysonWWE outta nowhere! #WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/1Mxp0ZD4jz
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
😱🤯😱🤯@WWESoloSikoa just got BOUNCED off that ladder!!!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/46PhZyKfYR
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
#LegadoDelFantasma!!!#StandAndDeliver @elektralopezwwe @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/BXnycUJzCo
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
Not so fast, @WWESoloSikoa! @EscobarWWE wipes out The Street Champion all in pursuit of the #NATitle. #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/HFVLUFUzUm
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
💀🇲🇽👊💀#StandAndDeliver @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/2ptTvzrIJV
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
NOBODY HOME FOR @GraysonWWE!!! 😱#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/RSlazQa1NN
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@CGrimesWWE has done it!!!!#AndNEW #NATitle #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/MHSaHVJ6dN
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
