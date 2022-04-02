wrestling / News

Cameron Grimes Takes His Title Dreams to the Moon, Wins NA Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Cameron Grimes Image Credit: WWE

– Cameron Grimes fulfilled his dream to become a WWE NXT champion. He won the 6-Man Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. Earlier on, Grimes dedicated the match to his father in a promo and said it was his last chance to become a champion in NXT. The other competitors in the matchup included former champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa.

This is Cameron Grimes’ first run as North American champion in WWE NXT. Carmelo Hayes’ run as champion now ends at 172 days. He won the title last October. The title was later unified with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship during his run as champion.

You can view some clips and highlights from the Ladder Match below. Also, you can follow along with our live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 here.

