Cancelled Six-Man Tag From Dynamite May Happen On October 7

It was reported yesterday that Lance Archer tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with someone who had it in his family. This resulted in a change to Dynamite. The planned six-man tag team match between Archer, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks against Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin was pulled. Instead, Moxley defended the AEW World title against Eddie Kingston.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the six-man tag hasn’t been cancelled entirely, as plans at one point were to have the match on the October 7th episode of Dynamite. That will be the first taping that Archer can appear at, as he noted he will be out two weeks after his positive test.

It was noted that at one point the idea was to go back to the six-man tag, but it’s currently “up in the air.”