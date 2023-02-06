Candice LeRae Comments On The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year

In an interview with The Sam Laprade Show (via Fightful, Candice LeRae said that she had an injury that kept her out of the ring last year, noting it happened because of a ‘freak accident’.

She said: “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a risk when we step into the ring, no matter what we do. It is very taxing on our bodies. I’m a bit more…having a son now, it’s a bit more scary for me because when I do get hurt, it affects him now. Before, I was like, ‘I don’t care, it’s myself. If it happens, it happens, that’s the risk we’re taking. Now, it does affect him. It’s a very real thing, but WWE takes such phenomenal care of us. The medical staff that we have, they do so much for us and we do everything we can to prevent everything. Of course, in the back of my head, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to get hurt because I want to be a present mother.’ I do feel not as worried as you’d probably think I would be. I feel people have my back, and I’ve been training for this for 20 years.“