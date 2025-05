Candice LeRae has is on #DIY’s side again, reuniting with Johnny Garagno and Tommaso Ciampa on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Ciampa battle Chris Sabin in a match that saw LeRae come to the ring while Ciampa was distracting the referee and hang him out throat-first on the top rope. Ciampa then hit a running knee strike to get the victory. LeRae then celebrated with Ciampa and Gargano after the match.