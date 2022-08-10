Candy Digital Announces New NFT Trading Card Featuring Shawn Michaels

Candy Digital has announced a new NFT trading card featuring Shawn Michaels, which will only be available for a week. The card drop will be available from August 15-22. Here’s the press release:

The Main Event, The Heartbreak Kid, Mr. WrestleMania himself, is making his way to the ring of digital Trading Card NFT collectibles. This limited edition Trading Card NFT drop is set to bring the dynamic, exhilarating and competitive world of WWE to Candy in a show-stopping way. Get involved in the action by collecting the commemorative Trading Card NFT of the legendary WWE Superstar Shawn Michaels.

As a two-time WWE Hall-of-Fame inductee, and four-time World Champion, Shawn Michaels deserves his nickname, “The Main Event.” His show-stopping storytelling set the bar for WWE Superstars to follow as he broke industry standards with his iconic flair, crowd pleasing energy and dynamic maneuvers. Shawn Michaels’ biography is a tearful story of triumph, as millions at home watched this hero turn into a legend over the years. Now, his next chapter is upon us as Shawn Michaels defies generations once again with the first ever WWE Superstar Trading Card NFT.

Collection Details: WWE and Candy is a dream match.

The Heartbreak Kid Gold Statue Trading Card NFT

1:1 available for auction on Bitski

Includes audio, video, and pyrotechnics

IRL experiences: Get a personal meet-n-greet with Shawn Michaels himself. You’ll sit ringside at an NXT 2.0 event and brush shoulders with some other WWE Superstars in your backstage tour. That’s not all, walk away with a curated gift bag filled with Shawn Michaels merch

The Heartbreak Kid Silver Statue Trading Card NFT

100 collectibles for $200

Includes audio and video

Includes a signed poster by the Heartbreak hero himself*

**limited to US and Canada customers – Snapshot for physical signed merchandise to be taken 8/23 at 1PM EST.

The Heartbreak Kid 3D Trading Card NFT

Open Edition for $20.22

Visuals of Shawn from three different eras

Drop Details & Dates to Know

3D Trading Card NFTs: August 15th, 2022

Silver & 1:1: August 16th, 2022

1:1 auction ends at 7pm on August 22, 2022

Collection ends on August 22, 2022

‍Don’t get tapped out of this iconic collection – – join the discord now!