Candy Floss Announces Her WWE NXT UK Contract Has Expired

In a post on Twitter, Candy Floss announced that her contract with WWE NXT UK expired at the end of December 2021. She was originally signed to WWE in January 2020, but due to the pandemic and mental health reasons, she never got going in the company. She thanked them for their support and said she hopes to be in the ring again soon.

She wrote: “In May 2019, I lost my mum to cancer, then in January 2020 I signed with NXT UK. Unfortunately, my dream career with WWE got put on hold when, during the pandemic, I was diagnosed with severe PTSD and anxiety because of the trauma I experienced witnessing my favorite person, my mum, fight for her life. I decided I needed to put my mental health first and WWE couldn’t have been more supportive. In December 2021 my contract with WWE expired. It is very sad for me as I wish my journey with WWE didn’t have to end like this as I’ve worked so hard to get signed. I just want to say thank you to WWE for dealing with me so well as I know it’s not an easy situation, I’m very grateful for it all.

From fighting in the ring nearly every day, I found myself being in the biggest fight with my mental health. On a positive note, I am doing so much better! My dream isn’t over, life just decided to be very unfair (not so sweet) towards me. Hopefully I will be back in the ring again sometime soon and hurt my 90 year old back again. Thank you to everybody for supporting me!”