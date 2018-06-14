Card For Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Zero Fear

Here is the card for the Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Zero Fear event. The show debuts tomorrow on the Global Wrestling Network…

* Desmond Xavier vs. Matt Sydal

* Desi Hit Squad vs. Desmond Quicksilver & Aiden Prince

* Madison Rayne vs. KC Spinelli

* The Fraternity vs. Fallah Bahh & Stone Rockwell

* Trevor Lee vs. Eddie Edwards

* Katarina vs. Su Yung

* Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan

* Austin Aries vs. Rich Swann

* Eli Drake vs. Moose vs. Pentagon Jr