wrestling / News
Card For Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Zero Fear
June 14, 2018 | Posted by
Here is the card for the Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Zero Fear event. The show debuts tomorrow on the Global Wrestling Network…
* Desmond Xavier vs. Matt Sydal
* Desi Hit Squad vs. Desmond Quicksilver & Aiden Prince
* Madison Rayne vs. KC Spinelli
* The Fraternity vs. Fallah Bahh & Stone Rockwell
* Trevor Lee vs. Eddie Edwards
* Katarina vs. Su Yung
* Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan
* Austin Aries vs. Rich Swann
* Eli Drake vs. Moose vs. Pentagon Jr