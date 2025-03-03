wrestling / News

Career vs. Career Rematch Set For STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Tam Nakano Saya Kamitani Image Credit: STARDOM

As previously reported, Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani competed in a Loser Leaves STARDOM match earlier today. Tam Nakano lost the match, but a rematch was offered by Kamitani. She suggested they face each other in a Career vs. Career, World of STARDOM Championship match at All Star Grand Queendom 2025 on April 27. It will happen at the Yokohama Arena.

