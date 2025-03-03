wrestling / News
Career vs. Career Rematch Set For STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom
March 3, 2025
As previously reported, Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani competed in a Loser Leaves STARDOM match earlier today. Tam Nakano lost the match, but a rematch was offered by Kamitani. She suggested they face each other in a Career vs. Career, World of STARDOM Championship match at All Star Grand Queendom 2025 on April 27. It will happen at the Yokohama Arena.
【📺3.3後楽園ホール大会生配信中‼】
上谷沙弥『お前が引退を賭けるなら、私だって引退を賭ける！そして、赤いベルトも！場所はもちろん4.27横浜アリーナ！泣いても笑ってもこれが最後！負けたら即引退、ラストダンスだ！」
🔻Youtubeで無料生配信中！https://t.co/6TElZyUpvy#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/wZOhk1L4hb
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) March 3, 2025
