Carlos Silva Says There Have Been Talks About Running TNA And Invicta FC Events In Same Weekend

Anthem’s Carlos Silva says that there has been some discussion of TNA and Invicta FC running events over the same weekend. TKO has run a number of “takeovers” since its formation, running WWE and UFC events (as well as Professional Bull Riders) in the same city on particular weekends. Silva was on Josh Martinez’ Superstar Crossover and was asked about the potential for Anthem to do the same with TNA and Invicta.

“It’s exactly what we’ve been talking about for the last 30 days and how… we really enjoyed, I think the fans enjoyed what TKO, UFC, WWE, and PBR did in Kansas City,” Silva said (per Fightful). “An amazing mash-up of all of the TKO brands in a weekend. We’re thinking about the same. We’ve even looked at how do we put the ring and the cage on casters, how do we move them more quickly so we can use the lighting, the infrastructure, the LED screens, all that. We’ve been looking at exactly that.”

Silva noted, “We were targeting possibly doing that in Rhode Island [on July 24th and 25th), but I think it ended up being a little too fast. We are looking at some of the other dates around TNA and Invicta and how we might smash a Friday-Saturday weekend or Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend together with both properties.”

TNA Slammiversary takes place on July 20th, followed by the aforementioned tapings on July 24th and 25th.