– WWE talents Carmella and Corey Graves introduced their infant son and spoke about their fertility journey on the Tamron Hall Show this week. You can view some clips and highlights of their appearance below:

Carmella on her son’s birth: “I just feel like I was so open with my struggles with fertility, with the miscarriages and then I was an open book during my pregnancy. I kind of shared everything in my journey. I felt like with the labor and delivery, you know, it took me almost 60 hours until he was born so it was a labor, that’s for sure, and I just had no idea that it’d be that long. I worked out my entire pregnancy, I ate healthy, I read the books, I took the classes and I was really prepared, I thought, and had, you know, a birth plan, you know, and I had an open mind with that because I knew things don’t always go according to plan. I just wanted to share my story because I felt like if I’m feeling a little upset or devastated about how long it was taking me to bring this perfect bundle of joy into the world, I know other women are too so I just think it’s important to be transparent.”

Corey Graves on Carmella kicking him out of the delivery room: Well the champion spent a few hours alone because she kicked me out of the room because she couldn’t tolerate me anymore! She sent me home because I was of no use to anybody until I was well rested so she powered through on her own for a little bit. But I was there for about, I’d say about 95% of the journey.”

Carmella on becoming a mother: “I just feel like until you’re a mom, you don’t know. You can read all the books, everyone can tell you until you’re blue in the face what it’s like to be a mother but until you’re in it, you have no other option than to just do it and be it and I mean, I just feel like I’m thriving. This is where I’ve always meant to, I think the role I’ve always meant to be in and I just love being a mom. It’s just my favorite, favorite thing in the whole wide world.”

Carmella on not picking a name for their son yet: “Oh that’s a good question. I mean, all he does is eat and sleep and poop so I don’t know, whatever has to do with that.”

Corey Graves on his son being born with a giant ego: “The important thing to realize is he now understands that his gender reveal was done on national television so he was born with a giant ego. He’s hard to deal with sometimes!”