Will Ospreay Credits Jerry Lynn for Helping With His AEW Matches

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed adjusting his style in AEW. He also spoke about how helpful ECW Legend and AEW producer Jerry Lynn has been in helping him put together his matches. Below are some highlights:

Will Ospreay on reining in his style: “A little bit, yeah because you can’t do those epic clashes on TV, that much. It’s very rare that you can actually follow through with those epic New Japan-style main events. So you have to pick your spots wisely and now, I feel like I’m really finding my groove at the TV matches. And obviously, when the pay-per-view comes around, I just go balls out, and I hope that people respond well to the matches that I’m trying to put on.”

On his approach to his change: “I think this is more of this like, putting more of an emphasis on the moves that I want put over as like, more deadly. So, I woe back a little bit and I don’t put all of the big stuff out there. I save a lot of the big stuff for the pay-per-views now. But I still entice people’s appetites by the stuff I do put out.”

On how Jerry Lynn has guided his work: “I’ll be honest. I’ve been working a lot with Jerry Lynn, and he’s been a real guiding light on how to make stuff a little bit more important for me in those matches,” Ospreay said. “So I do put a lot of love and admiration towards Jerry as he’s been such a great help in my matches.”

Will Ospreay won his opening round matchup in the Owen Hart tournament, beating the newly signed Kevin Knight last Sunday at AEW Dynasty 2025. The event was held in Philadelphia and broadcast live on pay-per-view.