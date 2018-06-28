wrestling / News
Various News: Carmella Makes A Prediction Ahead Of Extreme Rules Match With Asuka, Renee Young Meets GLOW Star, Video of Christian’s 2012 Return to TNA
June 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Carmella posted the following prediction on Twitter ahead of her Extreme Rules re-match with Asuka…
Let’s play a game…
How many times did I become Ms MITB?
How many times did I beat @MsCharlotteWWE?
How many times will I beat @WWEAsuka?
Answer: pic.twitter.com/yTSDpMzOQS
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 27, 2018
– Renee Young met GLOW star Allison Brie backstage at Smackdown and posted the following on Instagram…
– The Impact Wrestling YouTube channel posted the following video of Christian‘s one night return to TNA in 2012…