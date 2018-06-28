Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Carmella Makes A Prediction Ahead Of Extreme Rules Match With Asuka, Renee Young Meets GLOW Star, Video of Christian’s 2012 Return to TNA

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Carmella

– Carmella posted the following prediction on Twitter ahead of her Extreme Rules re-match with Asuka…

– Renee Young met GLOW star Allison Brie backstage at Smackdown and posted the following on Instagram…

– The Impact Wrestling YouTube channel posted the following video of Christian‘s one night return to TNA in 2012…

