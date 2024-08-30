Carmelo Hayes Says He’s At ‘Front Of The Line’ To Face John Cena

Carmelo Hayes has his eyes on a match against John Cena during the latter’s retirement tour next year. Cena is set to compete in his final in-ring run starting in January, and Hayes told Denise Salcedo at WWE Bash In Berlin that he is at the “front of the line” for a match with the 16-time World Champion.

“I mean, I don’t really want to predict, but I will call out somebody just because I feel like this is the perfect time to do it,” Hayes said (per Fightful). “I think, you know, I talked about it earlier today as well, but John Cena, he’s on his retirement tour. He put out the message. He said, you want some, come get some. I think, to be honest, I’m right at the front of the line of people that are going to come get some.:

He added, “So John, I’m just letting you know, just giving you the heads up. Your time is up and time is now.”

Cena’s retirement tour kicks off with WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix in January.