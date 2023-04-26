Carmelo Hayes Challenges Bron Breakker To Match At NXT Battleground

Carmelo Hayes wants his revenge on Bron Breakker, challenging him to an NXT Championship match at NXT Battleground. On Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT, Hayes defeated Grayson Waller for his first successful defense of his NXT Championship. After the match, he got on the mic and told Breakker that he wanted to face him at Battleground after Breakker attacked him a couple of weeks ago.

Breakker’s music hit and Bron attacked from the side, taking out Trick Williams and then taking out Hayes. He put Williams in the Steiner Recliner and then speared Hayes, who had rolled out of the ring, through a portion of the ringside staging. Hayes was then stretchered out.

WWE has not yet announced the match officially. NXT Battleground takes place on May 28th from Lowell, Massachusetts.